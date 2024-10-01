WWE NXT Boss Shawn Michaels Discusses Ethan Page's Unrivaled Ascension

On tonight's CW Network debut of "WWE NXT," Ethan Page will defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, with CM Punk acting as the special guest referee. Before the "NXT" talents hit the ring, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels provided a preview of the title match, while also assessing Page's rise through "NXT" since debuting there in May.

"I'm not sure if anybody has had a quicker and bigger ascension to the NXT Championship than Ethan Page," Michaels told "Busted Open Radio." "He's somebody who came in, obviously with a great deal of experience, and clearly, that experience served him well. He's been the NXT champion. The way he went about winning that title, maybe questionable in the eyes of some people, but he's been a fantastic champion from that point on. He obviously wants to prove that he's worthy of that championship by defending against Trick Williams, arguably the most popular, charismatic star in NXT history."

According to Michaels, while Williams may not be as experienced as Page, an 18-year veteran, he does possess an undeniable charisma that has previously led him to the top of the "NXT" brand. And since losing the NXT Championship to Page under unique circumstances at "NXT" Heatwave, Williams has hungered for retribution. With all of this in mind, Michaels is excited to see Williams and Page, as well as the entire "NXT" roster, spotlighted on a premiere platform, emanating from the city of Chicago.

Elsewhere on "NXT," Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, with Stephanie Vaquer waiting in the wings.

