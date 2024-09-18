CM Punk To Play Major Role At WWE NXT CW Premiere In Chicago

"WWE Raw" star CM Punk is set to play a major role in the main event of "WWE NXT's' debut on the CW Network in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on October 1. The "Second City Saint" was announced as the special guest referee for the NXT Title match that will pit champion Ethan Page against former champion Trick Williams. Punk named himself the special guest referee for the match after Williams and Page attempted to sign their match contract for the second time Tuesday night.

Advertisement

General Manager Ava tried to have the men sign the document to open the show, but Page delivered an Ego's Edge to Williams through the table set up in the ring, rather than signing. Tyrese Haliburton, of the Indiana Pacers, who made an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" back in June, volunteered to get the contract signing done in a backstage segment with Ava, telling her he would take care of it. Haliburton got both Page and Williams to sign the contract before bringing out Punk. The fans started chanting "referee" at Punk, and he announced that he would be taking up the position. He said the only rule for Williams and Page was they must listen to the official, and since he was in charge, he said they could start fighting "right now," leading to a pull-apart brawl in the ring.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Punk was backstage prior to the show on Tuesday, and spoke to talent who approached him. Following his return to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games last year, Punk has been making appearances backstage at "NXT" to mentor talent, like NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, as well as Williams.