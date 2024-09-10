WWE NXT Star Praises CM Punk's Backstage Influence

CM Punk has given a lot of attention to "WWE NXT" since his return to the company, taking the time on several occasions to visit and mentor the young stars of the yellow brand — including NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Advertisement

"He'll just randomly show up to our pay-per-view events just so he can sit there and watch all of our matches and give us advice which is something he does not have to do," Perez said on "The Masked Man Show" of Punk's NXT involvement. "He doesn't have to take the time to do that, so I really appreciate all of that so much."

Perez finds it surreal to have not just Punk as a mentor, but also Booker T, two people Perez admires and still goes to for assistance.

"I respect them so much, they literally give me advice all the time after all my matches," Perez said. "It's really cool to have Booker T there at NXT because it brings me a sense of home, because I grew up being trained by him at Reality of Wrestling, and after all my matches I would go to him and be like, 'What can I work on?' And to this day he's still there, I'm still able to go to him and ask him questions."

Advertisement

Perez also said she still has to stop herself from getting starstruck at times when talking to Booker, Punk, and other industry legends, encounters a thirteen-year-old Perez would have been excited for.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.