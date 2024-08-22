Why CM Punk Feels Bad For The Younger Stars On WWE NXT
CM Punk has clearly been very invested in the young talent over in "WWE NXT" since his return to WWE, and even top names like Roxanne Perez claim he goes extra lengths to help them develop. Punk recently appeared at "Fanatics Fest NYC," where he was asked what he enjoys about passing his knowledge on to the rising stars.
Interestingly, Punk first pointed out how he believes that the industry has done itself a disservice by shutting off their own "talent pipeline" thanks to no longer having regional wrestling territories. He then made an example by citing the NBA, and suggesting how things would go without college basketball. "Eventually, you're just going to be hiring people playing street ball because there's no programs in place to, you know, teach fundamentals, or there's no program for young college athletes to go through," he said.
Punk recalled how young wrestlers learned through multiple territories back in the day, and even wrestled every single day. "I feel bad for the kids on 'NXT' because they're on national television, so everybody sees from the ground floor," he pointed out. Punk compared this to his own experience, and how the stars in "NXT" have their mistakes broadcast on television, whereas his generation could learn comfortably away from the big spotlight.
CM Punk believes that combining his experience with other veterans will help the 'NXT' locker room
Like many wrestlers of his generation and those before, Punk had to first make a name for himself in the wrestling territories, where he gained the expertise he spoke about earlier. "I came from a place that doesn't really exist anymore," Punk lamented. He then explained how hard he worked, and that he always tried to compete as often as possible.
Despite realizing that the territories he came from are long gone, he believes it's now up to him and other veterans in WWE to teach the "NXT" stars all they can, but quickly admitted that his way isn't the only way to succeed in the industry.
"So, if the kids can take a little piece of something that Shawn Michaels tells them, maybe a little nugget that I tell them, or something that they get from John Cena when Cena speaks to them?" Punk suggested. He also added that the rising stars could ultimately use the combined veteran knowledge to push to the next level.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fanatics Fest NYC" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.