Why CM Punk Feels Bad For The Younger Stars On WWE NXT

CM Punk has clearly been very invested in the young talent over in "WWE NXT" since his return to WWE, and even top names like Roxanne Perez claim he goes extra lengths to help them develop. Punk recently appeared at "Fanatics Fest NYC," where he was asked what he enjoys about passing his knowledge on to the rising stars.

Interestingly, Punk first pointed out how he believes that the industry has done itself a disservice by shutting off their own "talent pipeline" thanks to no longer having regional wrestling territories. He then made an example by citing the NBA, and suggesting how things would go without college basketball. "Eventually, you're just going to be hiring people playing street ball because there's no programs in place to, you know, teach fundamentals, or there's no program for young college athletes to go through," he said.

Punk recalled how young wrestlers learned through multiple territories back in the day, and even wrestled every single day. "I feel bad for the kids on 'NXT' because they're on national television, so everybody sees from the ground floor," he pointed out. Punk compared this to his own experience, and how the stars in "NXT" have their mistakes broadcast on television, whereas his generation could learn comfortably away from the big spotlight.

