NXT Star Jaida Parker Discusses Receiving Advice From WWE Veterans

"WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker has branched out as a singles star after initially being a manager and valet for Out The Mud. Parker, who is currently involved in a war of words with main roster star Michin, had an impressive showing in the Women's North American Championship ladder match at Battleground.

The up-and-coming star recently spoke on the "The Ringer Wrestling Show" ahead of her first ladder match. Parker talked about the advice she received from ladder match veteran and "NXT" executive Shawn Michaels, who told her "to just be fearless."

"The minute you start [thinking] 'Well I can't do this,' is the minute that someone gets hurt," Parker said. "We don't want nobody getting hurt. I mean at the end of the day, yeah, I'm going to run through people, because that's my title at the end of the day. But I don't want to be the reason for somebody else getting hurt. It's just being fearless. You can't second guess yourself, because the minute you second guess yourself, it goes downhill from there and you don't want to do anything."

Parker said she appreciates the main roster talent who come down to compete in "NXT," stating they're on top for a reason, especially Natalya and Shayna Baszler. She is keen to listen to them because she wants to be at the top one day as well.

"I always go by, 'I have two eyes and two ears and one mouth' for a reason," she said. "I have to listen, look, and observe. I don't have to talk all the time. So when I observe them and see how they work and listen to their advice at the same time and put two and two together, it's a wrap."

