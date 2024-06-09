WWE NXT Battleground Live Coverage 6/9 - Five Championships On The Line, NXT Underground Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Battleground on June 9, 2024, coming to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Trick Williams will be putting the NXT Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Ilja Dragunov as titleholder at Night One of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special back in April as he defends against Ethan Page in the latter's WWE in-ring debut. Page blindsided Williams with an attack two weeks ago on "NXT" in the closing moments of the show. He signed a contract to become an official member of the "NXT" roster this past Tuesday, and per his long list of demands, Page was guaranteed a shot at the NXT Championship.

Elsewhere, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be challenging NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for her title. Grace revealed herself as Perez's opponent for tonight's Premium Live Event two weeks ago following a tease from "NXT" General Manager Ava, and defeated a returning Stevie Turner this past week on "NXT". With Perez having watched the action from the announce desk, she found herself involved in a physical altercation with Grace following the bout.

The North American Championship will be on the line as titleholder Oba Femi defends it against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey of Gallus in a Triple Threat Match. Lee has been looking to regain the North American Championship since he returned from injury on April 30 at Night Two of Spring Breakin' while Coffey made it clear that he was coming after the title after he attacked Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar backstage along with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang on the May 14 episode of "NXT" prior to the former trio being scheduled to square off in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match to determine Femi's next challenger. While Ivar was ultimately unable to compete in the match, Joe took his place, and both him and Lee secured their spots in tonight's match by simultaneously pinning Briggs.

Speaking of the North American Championship, the first ever Women's North American Champion will be crowned as Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin square off with one another in a Six Woman Ladder Match. Following a combine held at the Performance Center to select the twelve women who would earn themselves a spot in a series of qualifier matches, the six competitors in tonight's match ultimately emerged victorious and found themselves face-to-face in a summit this past Tuesday.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Tension between the two teams have been mounting over the course of the past several weeks, culminating this past Tuesday when The O.C. blindsided Frazer and Axiom with an attack as the latter pair were interacting with the "NXT" Universe from a merchandise truck.

Former allies turned bitter rivals Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight as they collide in an "NXT" Underground match. Baszler returned to "NXT" to be in Vice's corner during her "NXT" Underground match against Natalya at Night Two of Spring Breakin', but Vice turned her back three weeks later following a tag team match against Natalya and Karmen Petrovic and tensions have only risen since.

