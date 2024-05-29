WWE Star Natalya Calls NXT Underground Match A 'Dream Come True'

The April 30 edition of "WWE NXT" saw Natalya step into the ropeless ring with Lola Vice for some MMA-inspired combat courtesy of "NXT" Underground. While she didn't emerge victorious from the fight, Natalya enjoyed being part of the bout, noting that it allowed her to remind the WWE Universe what she's all about.

"For me, it just felt like a game-changing match where it was a way for me to remind everybody of, as selfless as I am in helping others, I still want so much more, and I think that's cool," Natalya told "WWE's The Bump." "I think every single woman and man in WWE needs to strive for more. Getting that opportunity at NXT and having that match with Lola was a dream come true because I was able to show, 'Hey, this MMA world isn't really my world, but I'm gonna dive into it.'"

Natalya added that she's doing the best work of her career at the moment, and the "NXT" Underground match allowed her to step out of her comfort zone. Furthermore, she's confident that she'd have beaten Vice if Shayna Baszler hadn't gotten involved and cost her the victory. Natalya wasn't the only person who enjoyed the match, as one absent WWE star praised "NXT" Underground on social media afterward.

Despite seemingly enjoying her current run in WWE, it remains to be seen what Natalya's future holds. As of this writing, Natalya reportedly hasn't signed a WWE contract extension and her deal is set to expire imminently. Additionally, it's believed that the "Queen of Harts" is keeping her options open as she's working on projects outside of the promotion, including a possibly movie about her family.