Backstage Update On Natalya's WWE Status As Contract Expiration Date Approaches

Natalya has reportedly been approached by WWE regarding an extension to her deal due to expire imminently. The 17-year WWE veteran was noted to have not discussed a new deal with the company back in April.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya has been approached by WWE regarding a possible extension. It was noted that terms have not been disclosed and nothing has been signed as of the time of writing. On Natalya's side, the report claims she is keeping all options open and she has been actively working on projects outside of WWE; including a possible Hart Family movie.

Natalya's impending contract expiration has not been addressed until recently, and she is not the only WWE Superstar whose contract is coming up. The likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch have all been subject to speculation as their deals came down to the wire with little talks of extension, something believed to come down to former Executive Vice President of Talent, Dan Ventrelle.

Natalya has spent time between the "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" brands this year. She unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Championship in April, later losing an acclaimed NXT Underground match against Lola Vice. Natalya was also eliminated by Iyo Sky in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament due to culminate this weekend in Saudi Arabia. She has been signed to WWE since 2007, winning the Divas, "SmackDown" Women's, and Women's Tag Team Championships as one of the company's most tenured stars.