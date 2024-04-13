Backstage News On Natalya's WWE Contract Status In Wake Of Talent EVP's Dismissal

WWE has been making some big changes to their behind-the-scenes team as of late, with Dan Ventrelle being one of the most notable departures. Ventrelle joined WWE in September 2022, and was named as the company's new Executive Vice President of Talent, but that all changed earlier this week as it was announced Ventrelle would be leaving the company. With that said, some might be wondering what any of it has to do with WWE star Natalya.

Advertisement

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Natalya is one of many WWE performers who are nearing the end of their contract, with the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre all making it known that their deals expire at some point in 2024. Not only is Natalya nearing the end of her contract, but talks about a new deal have yet to take place, something that was reportedly common while Ventrelle was employed by WWE.

Fightful Select had heard that a number of WWE talents didn't like Ventrelle, and saw him as a big reason why so many contracts have almost expired with little to no communication on if, or when, a new deal will be offered to them. While the report did say that Ventrelle was discussing new deals up until very recently, it was agreed on by many in the wrestling business that Ventrelle wasn't the right fit for the role he was given. Natalya is the longest-tenured female wrestler on the WWE roster, having signed her initial contract with the company back in January 2007, and there is every chance that she will stay with them, much like Rollins, Lynch, and McIntyre, but the free agent market could become much more interesting in the coming months,

Advertisement