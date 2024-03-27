Backstage Report Outlines The Latest On Drew McIntyre's Contract Status With WWE

Drew McIntyre is walking into WrestleMania 40 in a prime position, challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two, and carrying a ton of momentum thanks to his recent work with Rollins and CM Punk. There's also been a bit of uncertainty surrounding McIntyre, however, as his contract with WWE is expected to expire following WrestleMania, with no word on whether McIntyre will re-sign with the promotion or not.

That song remains the same, at least as of today. PWInsider Elite reports that those close to McIntyre say he and WWE have still yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension, despite McIntyre's high-profile status going into WrestleMania. While many are under the assumption that WWE and McIntyre will hammer out a deal, nothing is set in stone, and McIntyre's next move is said to be heavily influenced by what's best for his family. Though McIntyre and his wife live in the US, many of McIntyre's family members continue to live in Scotland, and he has seen them sparingly over the course of his career.

Should McIntyre and WWE be unable to reach a new deal, it's expected that the former WWE Champion would see himself in high demand, both due to his recent work and overall track record as a performer. McIntyre is no stranger to the wrestling world outside of the WWE bubble, working under his real name, Drew Galloway, from 2014 to 2017, on the independent circuit and TNA. During that time, McIntyre became a World Champion, holding the TNA Heavyweight Championship from March 15 to June 12, 2016.

