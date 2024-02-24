Drew McIntyre Faces Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 40 With Elimination Chamber Win

Drew McIntyre is heading to WrestleMania 40 after he picked up a win in the 2024 Elimination Chamber men's match, pinning Randy Orton off an assist from Logan Paul. McIntyre started off the match against LA Knight and was battered by the four other men, including Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens, but outlasted them all. With Orton and McIntyre the final two in the ring, Paul entered through the open Chamber door and hit Orton, who had eliminated him previously in the match, with a pair of brass knuckles, allowing McIntyre to go for the pin.

Paul had previously revealed the hidden pair of brass knuckles to attempt to use them in the match but was immediately hit with an RKO for the elimination before he got to use them. Orton then tried to capitalize on McIntyre. He avoided a Claymore Kick by collapsing, then hit an RKO from out of nowhere. Orton seemingly had McIntyre beaten before the interference.

McIntyre is now headed to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. McIntyre last faced Rollins for the championship at Crown Jewel in November 2023. There however remains speculation surrounding McIntyre's status, with his contract reportedly set to expire following the show in April.