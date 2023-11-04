WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage 11/4: Reigns Vs. Knight, Rollins Vs. McIntyre And More

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 viewing party. Today's show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here is what's in store for today:

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark
  • WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul
  • John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
  • Kickoff Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

