Backstage News On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status Following Summer Advertisements

For almost a year now, there's been plenty of speculation surrounding the status of WWE's Drew McIntyre, with his contract reportedly set to expire following WrestleMania 40 in April. Things took a hopeful turn for those hoping McIntyre would re-sign, however, when yesterday WWE advertised McIntyre for European tour dates a month after his contract would end, leading some to speculate that the two sides had reached a new deal.

At this time, however, that is not the case. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE is currently working under the idea that McIntyre will re-sign with the promotion, which is why they have advertised him for the European tour, and that both WWE and McIntyre are hoping to get a new deal completed soon. Despite that, a new contract hasn't been finalized yet, and it was noted a chance remained that talks between the sides could break down.

What McIntyre's contractual status means for his WrestleMania plans remains unclear at this time. The former WWE Champion is scheduled to take part in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where the winner will receive a shot at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. McIntyre has previously challenged Rollins for the title twice and is considered a strong favorite to win the Chamber match.

Should McIntyre stick around following WrestleMania, he will likely be paired with CM Punk, whom McIntyre has openly mocked ever since Punk was injured at his hand during the Royal Rumble. Punk suffered a torn triceps muscle while being hit with McIntyre's Futureshock DDT, and is expected to be out until later this summer.