Drew McIntyre Comments On Eventful WWE WrestleMania Presser, Calls Out Seth Rollins

WWE star Drew McIntyre has commented on the WrestleMania 40 press conference, particularly talking about Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

McIntyre, on social media, congratulated Rhodes for getting his WrestleMania main event, while praising himself for Rhodes' decision.

"Well done, you finally found your balls and made the right call," McIntyre said to Rhodes. "Good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and beating your ass on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations."

He initially joked by asking if Rollins was even on stage at the press conference, before berating the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for allowing everyone to talk badly about the title.

"He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothings, then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, and talked down about the locker room," said the Scotsman about Rollins. "The man is not the leader that he thinks he is. I would never let anyone — not Cody, not The Rock, certainly not Roman, talk about my title that way."

He then offered some words of advice to Rollins and suggested that he isn't just physically unfit, but lacking mentally to be the champion as well.

"Have some pride, mate. Take the attention. It's clear more than ever that 'Raw' needs a change. It's clear Seth isn't up to the job, mentally and physically now," said McIntyre.

He believes Rollins has been overshadowed, and feels that it's ripe for change, suggesting he should be the champion at WrestleMania 40. Rollins will find out whom he will face at "The Show of Shows" later this month at the Elimination Chamber show, where the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face him. McIntyre and Randy Orton have qualified for the Elimination Chamber match, with four other stars set to be confirmed in the weeks to follow.