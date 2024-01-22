Latest Word On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Status Heading Into Royal Rumble PLE

Despite once again coming up short against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month, things have been looking good for Drew McIntyre. The WWE star is among the favorites to come away the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble this Sunday in Tampa Bay, Florida, and he appears poised to eventually go toe-to-toe with CM Punk, as issues between the two continue to simmer on "WWE Raw."

Still, uncertainty remains regarding McIntyre's future with the promotion as his contract is set to expire in April. PWInsider Elite reports that, despite McIntyre's current standing within WWE, a new contract has not been reached between the two sides at this time. Should McIntyre and WWE not come to an agreement, it would mean McIntyre would become a free agent immediately following WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre's future with WWE has been stuck in this state since last spring when reports first emerged that his contract was set to expire in early 2024. Instead, the end of McIntyre's deal was pushed back to this April after the former WWE Champion took three months off following WrestleMania 39, where he and Sheamus unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a three-way match.

With a little less than two and a half months left before WrestleMania 40, however, plenty of time remains for WWE and McIntyre to agree to a long-term deal. As has been previously reported, WWE has been looking to lock in talents to new deals ever since the promotion merged with Endeavor this past September.