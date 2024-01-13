Top AEW Star Given Unexpectedly High Betting Odds To Win WWE Royal Rumble Match

BetOnline has released their betting odds for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, and a top AEW star was surprisingly given high odds for winning the men's match. Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, is listed at +1000. The odds put MJF at seventh most likely to win the Rumble, tied with Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. The odds put MJF ahead of the likes of Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Brock Lesnar. The highest betting odds are CM Punk at +150, Gunther at +300, and Cody Rhodes at +400.

MJF recently lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End, and is reportedly supposed to be taking some time off, though his contract status with the company has been questioned. AEW even removed the star from its roster page, with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commending MJF for his time in the company, as well as saying he "has a job for life" with them. MJF has often stated his contract with AEW expired on January 1, although rumors that surfaced last year, which he denied, suggested MJF had secretly signed a new deal with AEW.

Only five men have been announced for the Rumble match so far, including CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and former winners Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27.