WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez On Getting Advice From Former WWE Power Couple
"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has lately been dominating the brand in her second reign with the championship. While Perez might be inspiring the next generation of wrestlers to follow her, she was similarly inspired by both CM Punk and AJ Lee.
When asked about Punk's presence in the promotion, Perez described it as "awesome" and recalled how long she's been following him. Punk has notably made some appearances backstage at "NXT," and according to the champion, he goes the extra mile to help the locker room.
"It's so cool for all of us, I think. I grew up watching him. I grew up, you know, kind of wanting to be where he was. So now, being able to be under his learning tree and he's just so awesome," she said in an interview with Stephanie Chase. "Like, I feel like he doesn't have to do everything he does, you know. He will literally just drop by the 'NXT' pay-per-views. He was there at Las Vegas Battleground just to watch all of our matches."
Perez further stated that Punk not only shows up backstage but helps them improve. "So, I think it's like really cool just to be able to ... for him to just go out of his way to do that and help us out, and see if we need any critiques or any advice or anything, he's always there. So, yeah, it's been really, really cool to learn from him," said Perez.
Roxanne Perez hopes to someday wrestle AJ Lee
Following her comments on CM Punk, Roxanne Perez was asked about AJ Lee and recalled meeting her when she was 13 years old at a meet-and-greet. She explained how Lee stood out from the rest of the women of the Divas Era and had a major impact on her. Perez said she was able to relate to Lee and her achievements, which made her realize she could also follow in her footsteps.
"I was a little, like, four-foot nothing tomboy Latina, and, you know, watching some of the girls, sometimes I thought it was just so impressive, and I wanted to be just like them. But I didn't really feel like I could have the possibility of doing that one day because I couldn't, like, really see myself in any of them," said Perez. "And not only was she a wrestler, but she was a manager, she was WWE GM, she was in all the main men's storylines, and I just thought that was so inspiring, and I hope that I can accomplish all those things and more one day."
Perez also made a hopeful wish to someday clash with the retired star.
"Hopefully one day she'll come back and maybe have a match with me," she said.
While CM Punk has been asked multiple times whether AJ could return to the ring, he has unfortunately shot down this idea before.
