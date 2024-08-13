WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez On Getting Advice From Former WWE Power Couple

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has lately been dominating the brand in her second reign with the championship. While Perez might be inspiring the next generation of wrestlers to follow her, she was similarly inspired by both CM Punk and AJ Lee.

Advertisement

When asked about Punk's presence in the promotion, Perez described it as "awesome" and recalled how long she's been following him. Punk has notably made some appearances backstage at "NXT," and according to the champion, he goes the extra mile to help the locker room.

"It's so cool for all of us, I think. I grew up watching him. I grew up, you know, kind of wanting to be where he was. So now, being able to be under his learning tree and he's just so awesome," she said in an interview with Stephanie Chase. "Like, I feel like he doesn't have to do everything he does, you know. He will literally just drop by the 'NXT' pay-per-views. He was there at Las Vegas Battleground just to watch all of our matches."

Advertisement

Perez further stated that Punk not only shows up backstage but helps them improve. "So, I think it's like really cool just to be able to ... for him to just go out of his way to do that and help us out, and see if we need any critiques or any advice or anything, he's always there. So, yeah, it's been really, really cool to learn from him," said Perez.