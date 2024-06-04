WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Addresses CM Punk's Presence In NXT

While the return of CM Punk to the WWE ring is still eagerly awaited by fans, he has been quite active behind the scenes as a mentor to young talent.

In early 2024, Punk made an appearance in "WWE NXT" alongside Shawn Michaels, and the two have built a relationship behind the curtains. On a recent episode of "The Unlikely Podcast with Adrian Hernandez," Michaels spoke highly of the former WWE Champion.

"All I can say is that he's been extremely supportive of everything we do here in 'NXT.' Every time he's been down here, he's been a joy to work with," Michaels said.

He added that Punk brings a unique perspective which is helpful with a diverse group of up-and-coming wrestlers in "NXT." Punk has had a few disagreements backstage in the past, with the last one resulting in him being fired by AEW. But he has seemingly been on his best behavior in his most recent WWE run. Michaels too had some issues backstage in the past and commented on Punk's self-improvement.

"He's (Punk) been fantastic, and again I've always liked him and I've always appreciated him, and I'll say this, I certainly don't want to put words in his mouth, but I think all of us grow and change in one form or another. And if you don't, I just don't know if that's something you ought to be proud about."

Michaels said that he thinks that Punk is appreciating the second chance and the road to redemption back in WWE, similar to his journey in the past.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Unlikely Podcast with Adrian Hernandez" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.