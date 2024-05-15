Shane Helms Opens Up About CM Punk's WWE Backstage Presence Since Returning

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year, many wrestlers and personalities within the company have been asked how he's gotten along with others backstage, especially after his incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In in 2023.

On a recent episode of "Behind the Turnbuckle," WWE backstage producer Shane Helms described how he was surprised to see Punk in WWE once again, and stated that in the last six months that he's been with the company, he has been a pleasure to work with.

"I didn't think he was ever going to come back here, just because of bad blood with past administrations and some of the stuff that was said online while he was gone. But you also have to realize that we all say stupid stuff. In terms of the feeling backstage, he's been a pleasure ever since he's been back, and I never had any problems with him to begin with, so I'm not surprised he's been a pleasure with me but I haven't heard of anything bad either," said Helms.

Punk unfortunately has wrestled only one televised match since returning to WWE, which took place at the Royal Rumble. He entered the men's Royal Rumble and was one of the final two in the match alongside Cody Rhodes before being eliminated, and has since been dealing with a torn tricep injury.

However, Punk has occasionally made appearances on WWE television, specifically engaging in a feud with Drew McIntyre and costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Punk and McIntyre have continued to cut promos on each other and have been teasing a match once "The Best In The World" is healed up.

