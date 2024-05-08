WWE's Drew McIntyre Explains What He Thinks CM Punk Really Deserves

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has detailed what he intends to do to CM Punk when he eventually returns from injury.

During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," McIntyre expressed that his hatred for the former AEW World Champion has intensified.

Advertisement

"He deserves to be tortured, he deserves to be beaten over and over, even the Claymore, I have to jump up and fall down myself, it hurts me. I just want to punch his stupid face ... actually that hurts my knuckles, I want to forearm his stupid face once this bone heels until he's unconscious, not quite finished yet, so he can come back around and I can do it again. I want to make his life complete hell," declared McIntyre.

He explained that Punk made his life hell during his first stint in WWE, a time when Punk could have helped him navigate WWE and living in the United States. Instead, "The Second City Saint" ended up hurting McIntyre, and for that, the Scotsman isn't holding back, stating that Punk is made of glass and that he's more than happy to step from behind his keyboard and beat him up in person.

Advertisement

"I'll tear you apart on social media, then I'll step from behind the keyboard, I'll tear you apart physically, and if I wasn't already married, I'd take your girl too. That's the kind of troll I am," said McIntyre.

The rivalry between Punk and McIntyre has intensified even though neither is physically able to compete right now. McIntyre put Punk on the shelf during the 2024 Royal Rumble match, but Punk got his revenge by ruining McIntyre's big moment at WrestleMania 40 as he attacked the Scotsman after his WWE World Heavyweight Championship win over Seth Rollins, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.