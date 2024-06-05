Trick Williams Discusses Effects Of WWE Star CM Punk's Presence In NXT

By Julien D'Alessandro
CM Punk sits in the ring Wwe/Getty Images

NXT Champion Trick Williams has opened up about WWE star CM Punk's influence backstage in "WWE NXT," stating that he's been a "blessing" to those who have been able to make time to learn from him. Even though Punk's return to the ring is still uncertain after suffering a tricep injury at the Royal Rumble in January, he has been very active in contributing to "NXT" as a mentor to several young talents. Speaking with "Adrian Hernandez," Williams shared his appreciation for Punk, explaining that he's been a useful presence in the locker room, and stating that the audience would thank Punk if they knew how helpful he's been in developing talent in "NXT."

"Mentor is a perfect way to put it, man. He has been a blessing for all of us who would take the time to actually go talk to him and reach out to him. He's helped me with a few things that I feel like, if the crowd knew about it, they would be very grateful that he did. I'll just leave it there. Shoutout to CM Punk. He's been a positive light for all of us here in "NXT."

Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has also spoken about Punk's presence in "NXT," explaining that he's provided a "unique perspective" backstage and has been very supportive of the product.

