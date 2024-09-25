Former CMLL Women's Champion Sets Sights On NXT Women's Champ

Ahead of their WWE NXT Women's Championship match, Giulia and Roxanne Perez fielded questions from several media outlets in the closing segment of this week's episode of "WWE NXT." Much to the surprise of everyone, one of the questions came from former CMLL Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who, much like Giulia, signed with WWE mere months ago.

"What are you going to do when you have me waiting on the other side of your NXT Women's Championship match?" Vaquer asked both Perez and Giulia. Rising from their seats, Perez and Giulia pivoted toward the Titantron in which Vaquer appeared, before turning their attention back to each other. With Vaquer's image displayed in the background, Perez then raised her NXT Women's Championship up in the air as Giulia intently eyed it up.

Vaquer made her WWE debut against former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn at a Mexico City live event back in July, just days after the company announced her signing. Vaquer has not wrestled since that respective weekend, with previous reports indicating that she was on stand-by until her USA work visa arrived. Given her appearance on "NXT" this week, it seems as though that issue has recently been resolved.

With Vaquer now waiting in the wings, Perez now finds herself with two imminent threats to her NXT Women's Championship reign, with the aforementioned former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia being the first. The faceoff between Perez and Giulia will take place on next week's episode of "NXT," which also marks the show's official debut on the CW Network.