Update On The Status Of WWE Recruits Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer

"WWE NXT" fans have been waiting to see Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer make the highly anticipated debuts, and it seems that their arrivals are not too far away. Giulia agreed to join WWE back in April, but wanted to help Marigold get off the ground over the summer. As for Vaquer, she has already made her debut for WWE, appearing in a pair of matches against Isla Dawn at the company's recent live events in Monterrey and Mexico City. However, neither woman has appeared on WWE TV at the time of writing.

As for when their televised debuts will be, Giulia and Vaquer seem to be in different spots. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Giulia's debut is imminent, as she wrestled her final singles match in Japan on August 19, and will compete in a special gauntlet match against the Marigold roster on August 25, before traveling stateside to begin her life as a WWE Superstar. However, Vaquer's debut is a little while away, as she is still waiting for her American work visa to come in.

The report also stated that Vaquer working the aforementioned WWE live events in Mexico meant that she wasn't allowed to drop the CMLL Women's World and Women's Tag Team Championships, and had to cancel appearances for both NJPW and RevPro as a result. CMLL has washed its hands of Vaquer afterward, and it is unlikely that she will work for the company again due to the controversial and sudden nature of her exit.

