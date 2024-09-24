WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/24 - Ridge Holland Takes On Riley Osborne, The Grayson Waller Effect Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 24, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ridge Holland looks to take down another member of Chase U tonight as he goes one-on-one with Riley Osborne. Not only did Holland blindside Andre Chase with an attack at "NXT No Mercy on September 1 after the pair were dethroned as NXT Tag Team Champions by the aforementioned Frazer and Axiom, but he defeated Duke Hudson days later on September 10 before continuing to beat him down post match.

After calling out Nathan Frazer and Axiom on social media and challenging them to an NXT Tag Team Championship match on October 8, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be hosting the duo on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as they look for an answer. Waller hasn't competed in an "NXT" ring since the "NXT" New Year's Evil special on January 2 while Theory's last match on the brand came on July 20, 2021.

Lexis King will be going head-to-head with Oro Mensah in a rematch from the September 3 episode of "NXT". During their last encounter, King ultimately emerged victorious over Mensah in quick fashion. While on the subject of rematches, The OC will be returning to "NXT" to square off with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the first time since August 20 with the latter team ultimately defeating the former team.

After coming up short against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria in tag team competition last week, Rosemary and Wendy Choo look to redeem themselves tonight as they square off with Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece. Elsewhere in the women's division, Kelani Jordan will be defending the Women's North American Championship against Wren Sinclair for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Choo at No Mercy.

On October 1, Ethan Page will be defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams with CM Punk serving as the special guest referee, Giulia will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, and Wes Lee and Zach Wentz will be colliding in a Chicago Street Fight. Before the six competitors take part in their respective matches, they will all be taking part in a press conference tonight.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Kelani Jordan makes her way out to the ring. No Quarter Catch Crew follows.