WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/24 - Ridge Holland Takes On Riley Osborne, The Grayson Waller Effect Returns
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 24, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Ridge Holland looks to take down another member of Chase U tonight as he goes one-on-one with Riley Osborne. Not only did Holland blindside Andre Chase with an attack at "NXT No Mercy on September 1 after the pair were dethroned as NXT Tag Team Champions by the aforementioned Frazer and Axiom, but he defeated Duke Hudson days later on September 10 before continuing to beat him down post match.
After calling out Nathan Frazer and Axiom on social media and challenging them to an NXT Tag Team Championship match on October 8, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be hosting the duo on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as they look for an answer. Waller hasn't competed in an "NXT" ring since the "NXT" New Year's Evil special on January 2 while Theory's last match on the brand came on July 20, 2021.
Lexis King will be going head-to-head with Oro Mensah in a rematch from the September 3 episode of "NXT". During their last encounter, King ultimately emerged victorious over Mensah in quick fashion. While on the subject of rematches, The OC will be returning to "NXT" to square off with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the first time since August 20 with the latter team ultimately defeating the former team.
After coming up short against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria in tag team competition last week, Rosemary and Wendy Choo look to redeem themselves tonight as they square off with Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece. Elsewhere in the women's division, Kelani Jordan will be defending the Women's North American Championship against Wren Sinclair for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Choo at No Mercy.
On October 1, Ethan Page will be defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams with CM Punk serving as the special guest referee, Giulia will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, and Wes Lee and Zach Wentz will be colliding in a Chicago Street Fight. Before the six competitors take part in their respective matches, they will all be taking part in a press conference tonight.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Kelani Jordan makes her way out to the ring. No Quarter Catch Crew follows.
Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ No Quarter Catch Crew) For The Women's North American Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Sinclair connects with a shoulder tackle on Jordan, but Jordan responds with an arm drag and whips her into the corner. Sinclair responds with a shoulder tackle and a Bulldog, then follows it up with a low crossbody and wears down Jordan's shoulder with a submission hold. Sinclair and Jordan take turns pinning one another, but Jordan dropkicks Sinclair out of the ring and flies over the top rope with a crossbody to level her.
Back from the break, Jordan holds up her NXT Women's North American Championship having won the match with a split legged moonsault during the commercial break.
Winner (and still): Kelani Jordan
We then head over to a video of Ethan Page's portion of the special "NXT" press conference.
Back from the break, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are waiting inside the ring.
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory Host Nathan Frazer and Axiom on The Grayson Waller Effect
Waller and Theory introduce Nathan Frazer and Axiom, and the latter trio make their way down to the ring.
Waller says he thinks that Axiom and Frazer would be great additions to "SmackDown" as individual competitors. Frazer assures Waller and Theory that he and Axiom are fine, but the same cannot be said for Waller and Theory. Theory and Waller oppose Axiom and Frazer's 'disrespect', and Waller says that no one wants him and Theory to breakup while everyone wants to see Frazer and Axiom breakup. He reiterates that Frazer and Axiom work better as singles competitors, and Axiom says while he and Frazer didn't plan on being a tag team, they are the grim reapers of "NXT". Frazer says in two weeks, A-Town will be sent Down six feet under.
Theory tells Frazer and Axiom to remember that there's levels to this game, and Waller says while he understands that Frazer and Axiom put on bangers, they're nothing compared to him and Theory. Frazer stares down Waller, then asks him why Theory's name isn't included in the talk show name of "The Grayson Waller Effect". Theory says it's a good idea to have his name in it again, and Waller protests him. Theory and Waller then beat down Waller and hold up the NXT Tag Team Championship.
