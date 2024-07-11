Booker T Addresses Manner In Which WWE's Ethan Page Won NXT Title

Former AEW star Ethan Page shockingly won the NXT Championship against Trick Williams, Shawn Spears and Je'Von Evans this past Sunday at Heatwave. However, Page won in a very unique fashion by accidentally falling on top of Evans for the pin after suffering a "Trick Shot" from Williams. WWE Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator Booker T has now provided his thoughts on the ending of the fatal-four way match. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker explained that Page winning by accident is effective because of his heel persona, while also addressing how his time in AEW has been able to help him reach new heights.

Advertisement

"I'm not against the way he won, if he had won it differently, it wouldn't bother me either but the way he won it definitely still keeps him in that heel mode which that's what you want to do is keep the guy in the heel mode, keep him on track as far as being that villain ... I feel like a guy like Ethan Page, he fits perfectly in the NXT system even though he's been in the business for 17 years, he doesn't look weathered, he doesn't look like a guy that's been overused or anything like that. I think perhaps maybe the time in AEW may have helped him just because it gave him some exposure."

Booker continued by explaining how he had no idea who Page was for 17 years until he started wrestling for AEW, and he believes that Page's stint with the opposing company is what helped him get signed by WWE.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.