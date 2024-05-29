Former AEW Talent Debuts In WWE NXT

"All Ego" Ethan Page has gone from being All Elite to the newest member of the "WWE NXT" roster. The former AEW star and former Impact tag team champion made his surprise debut at the end of Tuesday's episode after NXT Champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans, with rapper Sexyy Red at ringside, defeated Gallus. Following the match, Lash Legend headed to the ring to ask Williams if he was the one who had laid out the Meta-Four's Oro Mensah and Noam Dar backstage, but before Williams could answer, the lights in the WWE Performance Center went out.

When they came back up, Page got into the ring and took down Williams and Evans, to the shock of the crowd. He got on the microphone and said that he was the one who attacked Dar and Mensah. He said he was going to "about to whoop that Trick" to the camera before furthering beating down Williams in the corner. Page held up the NXT Championship as the broadcast went off the air.

It was revealed at the beginning of May that Page's departure from AEW was imminent, to the point it might have just been a "formality." Fightful Select's sources said that Page had been looking to leave Tony Khan's company since February. He reportedly first signed a three-year deal with AEW in March 2021. Page had previously been in contact with WWE around the time he debuted for AEW, after close friend Cody Rhodes brought him to AEW. Page said at the time the conversations with WWE were good, but he had his "eyes set on AEW" at the time.

