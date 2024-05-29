Sexyy Red To Play Major Role In WWE NXT Battleground

Rapper Sexyy Red opened Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" alongside General Manager Ava, and made a big announcement regarding NXT's next premium live event in Las Vegas. Red announced she'll be hosting NXT Battleground, which will be held for the first time at the APEX Arena after WWE's merger with the UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. She also unveiled the new Women's North American Championship belt, but was surprised from behind by Tatum Paxley, who attempted to grab the belt from the rapper. Paxley's opponent for the night, Michin, ran down the ramp to kick off their qualifier match for one of the two remaining positions in the Battleground ladder match for the championship. Michin ultimately won the match to take the spot.

Advertisement

Red has been a lifelong WWE fan and has made her love for the company's developmental brand known in recent weeks, posting about her love for not just NXT Champion Trick Williams, but also The Meta-Four. Last year, the "NXT" crowd began chanting lyrics from one of Sexyy Red's songs at Williams, telling the now-champion to "shake [his] dreads," a lyric from "Shake Yo Dreads" by the Billboard-charting artist.

In a now-deleted post on her X account last week, Red said that she "couldn't wait" to get to "NXT" and that she "might RKO somebody." Though she didn't get physical in the ring at the beginning of "NXT," there's still time for Red to hit an RKO out of nowhere when she hosts Battleground on June 9, "NXT's" first premium live event since Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Advertisement