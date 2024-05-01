WWE NXT Women's North American Title Ladder Match Announced For Battleground

The NXT Women's North American Championship was announced by "WWE NXT" general manager Ava back at the beginning of April at the brand's Stand & Deliver premium live event WrestleMania 40 weekend. It's now been revealed how the first Women's North American Champion will be crowned. Ava made another announcement on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," and said a winner will be determined in a ladder match at "NXT" Battleground, which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9.

Ava explained that the women's roster will compete in a combine starting next week, and the top 12 stars who stand out will move on to qualifying matches. The six women who win the qualifying matches will be in the ladder match. OTM's Jaida Parker made her way down to the ring to say she's confident enough to be in the combine. She was followed by Sol Ruca, then Arianna Grace. The next woman to throw her name in for the combine was "WWE SmackDown" star Michin, who started a fight by going after Grace. The women's locker room emptied out and a brawl ensued.

The NXT Women's North American Championship will be the second women's title on the brand, second to the NXT Women's Championship. The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were unified with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in June 2023.

