WWE Announces New Venue For NXT Battleground 2024

Earlier this year, WWE announced that NXT Battleground would take place at the end of May in Savannah, Georgia, but the company has now revealed a change of plans. WWE will now present NXT Battleground at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 9, marking a significant development in the partnership between WWE and UFC. Reports first emerged last month that the date and venue for Battleground may change, with the UFC house venue listed as one of the rumored locations.

Battleground is set to be the first WWE event to take place at UFC APEX, which opened in 2019 and serves as the regular venue for "UFC Fight Night." A press release for the announcement states that UFC APEX is a "state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot event and production facility," with the ability to accommodate studio shows as well as live events such as Battleground.

"We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC," Shawn Michaels said.

Michaels is WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and serves as the driving force behind NXT's onscreen product. With reports that "WWE NXT" may factor heavily into the upcoming draft, it's very possible that the landscape of the brand will look quite different by the time Battleground rolls around. No matter what happens at the draft, the aesthetic of UFC APEX is sure to provide the PLE with a unique atmosphere.

Last year, amidst rumors of a sale, WWE announced that it would be merging its corporate structure with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings under the umbrella of Endeavor. Since that merger became official in November, the company has begun the process of corporate consolidation while also showing small signs of cross-promotion between the two brands.