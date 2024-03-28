WWE's NXT Battleground Reportedly Changing Dates

Memorial Day Weekend is always an important time in wrestling, with a number of major events taking place. AEW Double or Nothing is a staple of the weekend in Las Vegas since 2019, WWE Night of Champions was hosted on Memorial Day Weekend in 2023, and "WWE NXT" Battleground was set to become a staple of the weekend following the success of last year's event. However, that will not be the case for "NXT" in 2024 following a recent change to WWE's event schedule.

Advertisement

According to WrestleVotes, there had been rumblings within WWE that "NXT" Battleground 2024 was set to change both date and location. The event was originally set to take place at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on May 26, with the May 27 edition of "WWE Raw" taking place at the same arena the following day. PWInsider were able to confirm this report by stating that Battleground will now take place on June 9, with a location yet to be announced. WrestleVotes claimed there were rumors of holding the event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but that has not been confirmed.

"NXT's next Premium Live Event after Battleground will be Heatwave, which will take place in Toronto, Ontario on July 7 as part of Money in the Bank weekend at the Scotiabank Arena, making it one of the only times in the brand's history that two PLEs will take place in consecutive months. The next Premium Live Event "NXT" will host is Stand And Deliver, which takes place on April 6 as part of WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the long-awaited grudge match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes has been confirmed to be the main event.



Advertisement