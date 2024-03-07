WWE Announces On-Sale Date For 'Massive' Three-Event Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend

Additional details have been revealed for those looking to attend this year's WWE Money in the Bank, set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has now announced that the PLE will be bookended by a "WWE SmackDown" taping the night before and NXT Heatwave the night after, with each of the three events taking place at Scotiabank.

WWE is offering a combination ticket package for those who intend to go to all three shows. These combo tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. ET. However, fans can also register with WWE ahead of time for an opportunity to buy the pre-sale ticket packages two days early. It's unclear if standard single-event tickets will become available at the same time or will be put up for sale at a later date.

Those who are eager to get especially close to the action can also buy priority passes for Money in the Bank 2024, which WWE has said are available now. These passes can provide fans with ringside seats, "pre-show hospitality" featuring appearances from WWE performers, photo opportunities, and more. Those packages range from $425 to $3,500 or more. The company is advertising a pre-show appearance from Toronto's own Trish Stratus for this year's event.

Money in the Bank is still about four months away, and it's far too early for any official information regarding the show's matches or appearances. However, as always, it's fair to assume that there will be a Men's Money in the Bank match and a Women's Money in the Bank match this year, along with a selection of other matches.