WWE Announces Main Event For NXT Stand & Deliver

WrestleMania may be the biggest event next weekend, but it won't be the only one WWE is running in Philadelphia. That's because NXT Stand & Deliver is also set for next Saturday, only hours before Night One of WrestleMania takes place, and much like the "Showcase of the Immortals," Stand & Deliver will feature a main event with a lot of history behind it.

On X late Thursday morning, WWE confirmed an earlier Sports Illustrated report by announcing that Stand & Deliver's main event will be none other than Carmelo Hayes battling Trick Williams in singles action. The match is one of five bouts announced for the event, joining Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D'Angelo, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi vs. Dijak and Josh Briggs in a three-way match, and Bronn Breaker and Baron Corbin defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against the winner of an Eliminator Tournament.

Hayes vs. Williams serves as the culmination of a several-year story that began in 2021 when Williams debuted in NXT and aligned with Hayes. After two years of a successful partnership, Williams attempted to strike out on his own, leading to tension between him and Hayes that escalated after the latter lost the NXT Championship to Dragunov in September 2023, followed by Williams pursuing the title himself.

In October, Williams was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant, costing him a chance to become the number-one contender for the NXT Championship. Upon Williams' return, he would win the Iron Survivor Challenge in December to earn a shot at Dragunov, ultimately coming up short at NXT Vengeance Day in February. After the loss, Hayes turned on his friend and revealed he had been the one who attacked Williams in October. After several weeks away, Williams returned seeking revenge, leading to today's announcement.