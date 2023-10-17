WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/17 - Number One Contenders Match, Lyra Valkyria Vs. Tegan Nox

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 17, 2023, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Before she challenges Becky Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship next week during Night One of Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she collides with Tegan Nox. Nox herself came up short to Lynch in a title match during last week's episode of "WWE Raw", and last competed in an "NXT" ring on the July 29, 2020 episode of the show, during which she and IYO SKY defeated Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae.

Ilja Dragunov's next challenger for the "NXT" Championship will be determined, as Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak collide in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match. Corbin and Dijak found themselves involved in a physical altercation at ringside last week, which led to special guest General Manager Cody Rhodes making a Number One Contenders bout official after both men approached him to request a title shot. Hayes was later added to the mix after defeating Bron Breakker in the main event.

While on the subject of Number One Contenders, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo who they will be defending their "NXT" Tag Team Championship against next, as Chase U, Los Lotharios, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Gallus, Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, Out The Mud, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and Damon Kemp and Myles Borne compete in the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal.