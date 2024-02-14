Backstage News On Trick Williams' WWE NXT Absence Following Carmelo Hayes Betrayal

WWE fans received a major shock at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day as Carmelo Hayes attacked his long-time ally Trick Williams in the aftermath of Williams' main event title match against "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov. In the wake of this betrayal, Williams was absent from last week's programming, and according to Fightful Select, that trend will continue for the next two episodes of "NXT."

Later tonight, WWE will be filming the next two episodes of "NXT," the second of which will be airing next Tuesday in its usual 8pm EST timeslot on the USA Network. Per Fightful Select's report, however, Trick Williams is not expected to appear in either taping as he is still selling the attack unleashed upon him by Hayes.

Last week, Hayes addressed his actions, claiming that Williams went behind his back to pursue the "NXT" Championship – a title that Hayes firmly believes to be a belonging of his. Hayes also took ownership of the mysterious beatdown that took Williams out of a major number one contenders match in October.

After explaining the reasoning behind his act of backstabbing, Hayes will now turn his attention to the former leader of Schism, Joey Gacy, whom he is set to face on the upcoming edition of "NXT." Elsewhere on the card, Brinley Reece will take on former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Kiana James, while Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championships against the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners – Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.