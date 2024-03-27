WWE NXT Faction Named Host Of Stand And Deliver

"WWE NXT's" Stand and Deliver premium live event, which will take place on April 6 over WrestleMania weekend, will be hosted by a heel faction.

Meta-Four, the group led by Noam Dar and consisting of Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Oro Mensah, will be the hosts of the premium live event which will be held on April 6. The announcement was made by Dar on this week's "NXT" show, when he and the group briefly hijacked the show while in the production truck.

Advertisement

"Hello, hello, hello! Hear me now, Meta-Four once again proving that we run this game," Dar began. "You can't have the biggest show of the year without the biggest stars of the galaxy, okay?" Legend chimed in before Dar made the announcement. "That's why we're officially the hosts of Stand and Deliver," Dar concluded.

The four stars came together last year, and were recently involved in the storyline between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams when Dar and Mensah attacked Williams, before Williams and Legend kissed. The following week, Williams and Dar faced off in a singles match, where the former got the win to seemingly put behind the feud between Meta-Four and Williams. Williams will face off against Hayes at Stand and Deliver, which is the only non-title match announced so far for the premium live event, as the four other matches are for various titles on the show.

Advertisement