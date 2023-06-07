Noam Dar Reveals The Name Of His WWE NXT Stable

The newly-formed "WWE NXT" faction comprising Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend has a name – The Meta-Four. Dar revealed the name during last night's "WWE NXT" where he praised each of his three stablemates, explaining why they were ready to jumpstart their careers to the next level.

"When you're a supernova, you have to be surrounded by stars," Dar said in a backstage interview. "What you see here [is] a collection of shooting stars with unlimited potential."

After Dar's introduction, Mensah, Jackson, and Legend all said their piece, making it clear that they were no longer going to be held back on WWE's developmental brand. The segment ended with Dar accepting Nathan Frazer's challenge for a Heritage Cup Championship match on next week's "NXT."

Earlier in the night, Frazer hosted another episode of his "Hard Hitting Home Truths" covering the fallout from last weekend's Battleground premium live event. As part of the parody segment, Dragon Lee — who lost his Heritage Cup Championship match to Dar at Battleground — posed as an international correspondent and suggested five separate names for Dar's group of misfits.

Thereafter, Frazer referred to Dar as "a fraud" before issuing the challenge for next week. The match, now confirmed by WWE, will mark only Dar's second Heritage Cup title defense since he arrived on the "NXT" brand earlier this year.

The trio of Mensah, Jackson, and Legend aligned themselves with Dar at Battleground, where they helped him defeat Lee in the final round of the British Rounds match. Initially, Mensah rejected Dar's offer to be his "second" during the match, and Legend and Jackson weren't keen on forming a faction with "The Supernova" either.