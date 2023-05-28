WWE NXT Battleground Live Coverage (5/28): Carmelo Hayes Vs Bron Breakker, NXT Women's Title Match, More

Tonight's show will be headlined by Carmelo Hayes defending his "WWE NXT" Championship against Bron Breakker, with the challenger having pushed Hayes to a personal level as of late. Meanwhile, a brand new "NXT" Women's Champion will be crowned as the tournament comes to its conclusion as Lara Valkyria faces Tiffany Stratton, with both women having the chance to hold gold in WWE for the first time.

Elsewhere there will be a British Rules match as Noam Dar puts his Heritage Cup on the line against Dragon Lee, and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang will defend their "NXT" Tag Team titles against The Creed Brothers, who are looking to kickstart their second reign with the gold. There is also last man standing action between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov, and the "NXT" North American Championship will be on the line in a triple-threat match.

-WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

-WWE NXT Women's Championship Match: Lara Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

-WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy

-Last Man Standing Match: Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

-WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

-NXT Heritage Cup British Rules Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee