WWE NXT Live Coverage 3/26 - Ilja Dragunov Takes On Stacks, The Wolf Dogs Face Alpha Academy & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 26, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Before he defends his "NXT" Championship against Tony D'Angelo at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 6, Ilja Dragunov will be making his in-ring return to "NXT" programming for the first time since February 6 as he collides with D'Angelo's stablemate Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. D'Angelo earned his title shot after defeating Carmelo Hayes in a Number One Contenders Match at "NXT" Roadblock.

Advertisement

"NXT" Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are currently awaiting to see who their challengers will be at Stand & Deliver as LWO, The Good Brothers, and No Quarter Catch Crew prepare to square off in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match. While the Premium Live Event match is currently set to be a regular tag team bout, that could all change tonight as Alpha Academy squares off with The Wolf Dogs in a non-title match. Should they win, Akira Tozawa and Otis will secure a spot in the Stand & Deliver match.

Jazmyn Nyx will be making her in-ring debut on television as she squares off with Chase U's Thea Hail. Hail confronted Nyx and Jacy Jayne two weeks ago about their behavior towards her, leading to Hail and Jayne brawling at ringside during the "NXT" Heritage Cup Match between Drew Gulak and Riley Osborne which opened the door for Nyx to cost Osborne the match.

Advertisement

Another member of Chase U will be in action tonight, as Duke Hudson will be returning to televised competition for the first time since "NXT" Roadblock when he faces Josh Briggs. Elsewhere, Shawn Spears looks to score another win tonight after he defeated Ridge Holland on March 12 as he takes on Dijak.

Additionally, Lola Vice has issued an open challenge on X to anyone who wishes to answer the call, and the aforementioned Holland has something on his mind to share with the "NXT" Universe.