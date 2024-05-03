Massive Update On AEW Status Of All Ego Ethan Page

Ethan Page is still "All Ego," but he's no longer All Elite. Fightful Select reported late Thursday night that Page is either gone from AEW already or that "his departure is a formality."

Fightful's sources say Page has been looking to leave AEW since February, and he returned to the independent scene in March, working matches in Iowa's 3XWrestling, New York's Xcite Wrestling, and Michigan's Collective League Of Adrenaline Strength And Honor (CLASH). It was reported when he first signed his AEW deal in March 2021 that Page had agreed to a three-year contract, which would logically have ended in March 2024.

Advertisement

It seems fair to say that Page never quite found his footing in AEW. He never won a championship with the company and was shuffled from one ill-fated faction to another, from the controversial Men of the Year to The Firm (a stable that died before it had a chance to live due to an injury suffered by their planned opponent, CM Punk, at All Out 2022 and subsequent backstage dramatics) to his storyline and eventual team-up with Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. He turned some heads in June 2023 when he challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on the third episode of "AEW Collision," but a few months later he found himself primarily wrestling for AEW "sister promotion" Ring of Honor. His final match on an AEW-branded show came in December, when he was defeated by Kenny Omega; his final match on a Tony Khan product was a victory over Anthony Henry on the February 22 episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

Advertisement

Page's future appears murky for the time being, but it's worth nothing that he has a well-documented friendship with reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and has been approached by WWE in the past.