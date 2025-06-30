Nixon Newell (Fka Tegan Nox) Opens Up About Final Days Before WWE Release

Nixon Newell, previously known as Tegan Nox in WWE, had two runs with the company, with her latest coming to an end last November. The wrestler recently appeared on "The Stardom Cast" and discussed her outlook the second time around. Newell approached the job with a more professional attitude, viewing it as a business and not taking anything personally. When she was let go, it didn't come as a great surprise, as she'd been making pitch after pitch without anything getting through.

"I knew that it was coming when an idea that I'd pitched, to be a football hooligan as a gimmick, got through all the talking stages, got through the pitching stages, got to higher-ups, was scheduled to film stuff, and then two days before got canceled," Newell said. "I went, 'Something's happening, and I think I'm going.'"

Around that point, Newell was moved from wrestling regular matches on "WWE Main Event" to dark matches before or after TV tapings. She recalled putting on some excellent performances alongside Blair Davenport (AKA Bea Priestley), impressing the likes of Molly Holly and William Regal. Despite that, Newell was let go in November 2024.

Since then, Newell has returned to the United Kingdom, taking bookings on the independent scene there. While she's been appreciative of her time in promotions like ATTACK!, Newell recently expressed some frustration at not receiving more offers since she became a free agent once again. Prior to joining WWE, Newell built her reputation wrestling in STARDOM, CHIKARA, and other popular indie promotions.

