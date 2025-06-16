Nixon Newell (Fka WWE's Tegan Nox) Expresses Frustration With Lack Of Bookings

Nixon Nox, formerly known as Tegan Nox, was released from WWE last November during a round of talent cuts ahead of Crown Jewel. This past February, Nox's 90-day non-compete clause officially expired, but according to the former WWE star in an interview with "Baby Basile," bookings elsewhere in professional wrestling have been hard to come by.

"Not great, if I'm being honest. Severe lack of bookings, not sure where that's from but the bookings that I have done, I've been home to ATTACK! Which has been phenomenal. Got to wrestle Dani Luna, who's been on my list, god, for years ... it's been slow, hopefully it picks up soon cause it's a nightmare."

Nox also discussed the possibility of wrestling for AEW, explaining that reigniting her feud with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and having the opportunity to work with top-tier female talent are the main reasons she wants to join the promotion.

"I would love to go there. There's so many people there that I want to wrestle. Like, I really want to tangle up with Toni again. I wrestled Toni for many years on the indies, so I'd like to revisit that. There's just a lot of women here that I would love to wrestle, so I am more than willing AEW."

Nox continued to share that she has aspirations of returning to STARDOM and ICW, but specifically wants to wrestle in promotions that she's never worked with, such as Ring Of Honor, TNA, GCW, MLW and more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Baby Basile" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.