Backstage News On WWE Releasing Indi Hartwell & Tegan Nox, Not Re-Signing Baron Corbin
The wrestling world was shocked Friday evening as news of three high-profile WWE departures made its way around the news cycle. Now, Fightful has compiled a series of backstage and out-of-company reactions.
It seems independent bookers are racing to get dates for Baron Corbin, who was informed that his deal with WWE would not be renewed upon its expiration. It's speculated that Corbin's deal runs until the end of 2024. It seems that Corbin was uninspired by his recent partnership with Apollo Crews despite the two's personal friendship, as Corbin did not see their team topping his career-reviving run with Bron Breakker as The Wolf Dogs in "NXT." It's unknown whether Corbin will be seen on WWE programming again before his contract expires, but he already has one public offer from former WWE star and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.
@BaronCorbinWWE yo hit me up... got some other doors to show you !
— Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) November 1, 2024
Tegan Nox was formally released, and is currently under a 90 day non-compete period, with her expected release into free agency scheduled for February 2025. Nox has been largely absent from WWE programming, with her last televised match occurring on the April 1 episode of "WWE Raw." WWE reportedly had no long-term creative plans for Nox in the months leading up to her release.
Fightful clears up some confusion regarding Hartwell's posts.
Indi Hartwell, who is also under a 90-day non-compete period, caused a brief social media kerfuffle when her comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) led fans to believe that Hartwell found out about her WWE departure via the Fightful report. Fightful has clarified that Hartwell's apparent social media confusion was a joke, reporting that Hartwell learned of her departure earlier in the day and that they have and will not report on releases before the affected talent are made aware. Fightful also claims that several backstage staff felt that Hartwell was "coming into her own" prior to her release, especially with her social media skits. Hartwell's match on the November 1 pre-taped episode of "WWE SmackDown" is believed to be her last appearance for the company; she and Candice LeRae lost a tag team contest to Bayley and Naomi.
It is believed that both Nox and Hartwell, who are United Kingdom- and New Zealand-based wrestlers, respectively, will need to organize work visas before being allowed to compete in any United States-based promotions. WWE has not disclosed any reasoning behind the departures of Corbin, Nox, and Hartwell, but WWE sources told Fightful they are the extent of "this round of cuts," though the source did not delineate a time frame for "this round" and the date of any potential future cuts remains uncertain.