Backstage News On WWE Releasing Indi Hartwell & Tegan Nox, Not Re-Signing Baron Corbin

The wrestling world was shocked Friday evening as news of three high-profile WWE departures made its way around the news cycle. Now, Fightful has compiled a series of backstage and out-of-company reactions.

It seems independent bookers are racing to get dates for Baron Corbin, who was informed that his deal with WWE would not be renewed upon its expiration. It's speculated that Corbin's deal runs until the end of 2024. It seems that Corbin was uninspired by his recent partnership with Apollo Crews despite the two's personal friendship, as Corbin did not see their team topping his career-reviving run with Bron Breakker as The Wolf Dogs in "NXT." It's unknown whether Corbin will be seen on WWE programming again before his contract expires, but he already has one public offer from former WWE star and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.

@BaronCorbinWWE yo hit me up... got some other doors to show you ! — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) November 1, 2024

Tegan Nox was formally released, and is currently under a 90 day non-compete period, with her expected release into free agency scheduled for February 2025. Nox has been largely absent from WWE programming, with her last televised match occurring on the April 1 episode of "WWE Raw." WWE reportedly had no long-term creative plans for Nox in the months leading up to her release.