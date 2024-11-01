WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/1 - Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Face GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser, Fatal Four-Way Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 1, 2024, coming to you from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York!

One night out from facing each other in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be squaring off against each other in tag team competition tonight as the former joins forces with Randy Orton and the latter teams up with Ludwig Kaiser. Rhodes and GUNTHER found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", which ultimately ended in Kaiser blindsiding Rhodes only for Orton to appear to even the odds.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will be meeting each other one last time in the ring before they go one-on-one to determine the first ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion in a Champion vs. Champion Match. As of late, tensions between Jax and her ally Tiffany Stratton have continued to grow as they continue to have issues with Bayley and Naomi while Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took out longtime rival Rhea Ripley this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT" outside the WWE Performance Center.

IYO SKY, Lash Legend, Piper Niven, and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair will be colliding with one another in a Fatal Four Way Match. Belair and her tag team partner Jade Cargill will be defending their title against SKY and Kairi Sane, Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Niven and Chelsea Green at tomorrow's Premium Live Event.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Nia Jax makes her way out to the ring.