WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/1 - Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton Face GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser, Fatal Four-Way Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 1, 2024, coming to you from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York!
One night out from facing each other in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be squaring off against each other in tag team competition tonight as the former joins forces with Randy Orton and the latter teams up with Ludwig Kaiser. Rhodes and GUNTHER found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", which ultimately ended in Kaiser blindsiding Rhodes only for Orton to appear to even the odds.
Speaking of Crown Jewel, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will be meeting each other one last time in the ring before they go one-on-one to determine the first ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion in a Champion vs. Champion Match. As of late, tensions between Jax and her ally Tiffany Stratton have continued to grow as they continue to have issues with Bayley and Naomi while Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took out longtime rival Rhea Ripley this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT" outside the WWE Performance Center.
IYO SKY, Lash Legend, Piper Niven, and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair will be colliding with one another in a Fatal Four Way Match. Belair and her tag team partner Jade Cargill will be defending their title against SKY and Kairi Sane, Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Niven and Chelsea Green at tomorrow's Premium Live Event.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Nia Jax makes her way out to the ring.
Liv Morgan and Nia Jax Meet In The Ring
Jax says there's only one thing on her mind right now: the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. She says that she wants it, and says that she usually gets everything she wants. She says she became Queen Of The Ring and the WWE Women's Champion like she wanted, and she deals with anything that gets in her way. She says that same fate awaits Morgan tomorrow night.
Morgan's music hits and she makes her way down alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio. She tells Jax that she isn't special and says she retired Becky Lynch at SummerSlam to become the greatest women's champion of all time thanks to the help of Dominik. She says she's held the Women's World Championship longer than Jax and reminds Jax that she defeated her the last time they were in the ring together.
Tiffany Stratton's music hits and she makes her way out. She says Morgan and Jax can argue all they want because she will be bringing her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase to Crown Jewel to cash it in and become a champion.
Jax brags to Morgan about how Stratton will cash in on her, but Stratton reminds Jax that she can still cash in on her. She says she hasn't decided who to cash in on yet, then asks Morgan if she gets to take Dominik should she cash in to dethrone her as Women's World Champion. Morgan says Stratton already has "enough dirty in [her] life", but Stratton clocks her.
Liv Morgan (w/ Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio) vs. Tiffany Stratton (w/ Nia Jax)
Back from the break, the bell has rung and Morgan dumps Stratton out of the ring. She sends her crashing into the barricade and sends her crashing into the giant PRIME Hydration drink at ringside. The two get back in the ring, and Stratton sends Morgan crashing into the mat. She looks to follow it up with a handspring back elbow, but Morgan delivers a missile dropkick and looks to land a step-up knee.
Stratton intercepts Morgan with a powerbomb and goes for a pin, but Morgan kicks out. Stratton lands a dropkick on Morgan, but Jax hops up on the apron to distract the referee and Stratton looks to hit her with the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase. Morgan avoids being hit and rolls up Stratton for the win.
Winner: Liv Morgan
After the match, Morgan dropkicks Jax and hits Stratton with the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase. She looks to hit Jax, but Jax grabs it from her and hits both Rodriguez and Dominik with it. She then clocks Morgan and delivers the An-Nia-Lator to her.
We then head over to a video from Kevin Owens, in which he tells Orton that he still looks up to him and never wanted to hurt him, but Orton brought everything that happened to him upon himself.
Back at ringside, The Street Profits and B-Fab make their way down to the ring. Pretty Deadly follows.
The Street Profits (w/ B-Fab) vs. Pretty Deadly
The bell rings and Pretty Deadly waste no time going after The Street Profits. Kit Wilson dumps Montez Ford into the corner and lands a back elbow. Elton Prince tags in and double teams on Ford with Wilson, then fires off stomps on him in the corner and tags Wilson back in. Wilson lands a DDT on Ford, then goes for a pin but Ford kicks out.
Wilson rains down right hands on Ford, then tags Prince back in. Wilson charges at Ford in the corner, but Ford moves out of the way and tags in Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins levels Prince with a clothesline, then lands a flapjack on Wilson and delivers splashes to Prince and Wilson in opposite corners. Prince sends Dawkins crashing into the top rope face first, but Prince looks to take a cheap shot at Dawkins from the apron. B-Fab pulls him off and bodyslams him, opening the door for The Profits to deliver the Japanese Ocean Cyclone suplex-Blockbuster to Wilson for the win.
Winners: The Street Profits
We then head backstage to Jax and Stratton, where Stratton explains to Jax that part of a plan she has is to make Morgan think that she may cash in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase on her rather than Morgan. The two then run into Bayley and Naomi, where Naomi puts Jax on notice for her WWE Women's Championship.
Bayley and Naomi then make their way out to the ring. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae follow.
Naomi and Bayley vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae
The bell rings and Hartwell and LeRae attack Bayley and Naomi from behind. Hartwell then delivers a right hand to Bayley's spine.
