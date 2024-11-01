Three WWE Main Roster Stars Reportedly Leaving The Company

Update 11/1/2024, 7:56 pm: A follow-up from Fightful claims that Indi Hartwell appearing to learn of her release via social media was "a rib," and that she had been informed on Friday prior to the report.

The WWE main roster just got smaller. Fightful Select is reporting that Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell will all be departing the company, with Corbin informed that his contract wouldn't be renewed, while Nox and Hartwell will be released into free agency in 90 days. The news has since been confirmed by Pro Wrestling Insider, along with the fact that no additional releases are expected at this time.

Since the report was released, Hartwell commented on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying simply "Wait what," signaling that she herself had not been informed. A follow-up post from Hartwell suggests that the report is correct, meaning Hartwell learned of her own release via Fightful.

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) November 1, 2024

At the time of the report, Corbin had already signaled that his 12-year stint with the company was coming to an end with a cryptic X post, writing "That's all she wrote folks. It's been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me."

That's all she wrote folks. ✌🏼 It's been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me. pic.twitter.com/tZmsw52liv — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 1, 2024

Nox has yet to comment publicly on Fightful's report as of this writing.

Corbin is a former United States Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion and winner of the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania in 2016, the 2017 Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017 (though he failed his cash-in attempt), and the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. He was drafted to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this year, forming a tag team with Apollo Crews. Corbin and Crews lost to Los Garza on August 30 in Corbin's last televised WWE match.

Hartwell will be appearing during Friday's pre-taped episode of "SmackDown," teaming with regular partner Candice LeRae. During two runs with the company starting in 2019, she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with LeRae and also became NXT Women's Champion. Nox started with "NXT" in 2017 but was released after her main roster call-up in 2021, eventually being brought back under Paul Levesque in 2022; her WWE career stalled on several occasions due to poorly-timed knee injuries.

