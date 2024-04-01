WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/1 - We Hear From Roman Reigns And The Rock, Judgment Day Vs. #DIY & New Day

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!

On the final "Raw" before WrestleMania 40, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock will both be appearing on tonight's show. The two will be joining forces for the first time ever this coming Saturday to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and will have implications for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between "The Tribal Chief" and "The American Nightmare" on Sunday. The Bloodline will be banned from ringside if Rhodes and Rollins win, but Bloodline Rules will be employed if Reigns and The Rock emerge victorious.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be putting their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line in a Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, before they do, they will be teaming up with their Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to take on two of the teams challenging them for their titles at WrestleMania, #DIY and New Day.

Candice LeRae defeated Ivy Nile in singles competition last week by pinning her whilst her feet were on the ropes. Two weeks prior to that, LeRae and her longtime tag team partner Indi Hartwell defeated Nile and Maxxine Dupri, but not before LeRae berated Dupri. Tonight, Nile and Dupri have their chance to seek retribution as they collide with LeRae and Hartwell in a rematch.

Before he challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn will be going head-to-head with Bronson Reed. The two met in the squared circle last Monday, with Reed ultimately coming out on top as the result of "The Ring General" pulling Zayn's focus from the match with his presence at ringside.

Additionally, the aforementioned Rhodes and Rollins, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.