WWE's Baron Corbin Describes Bond With NXT Tag Title Partner Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are proof that even the fiercest of rivals can not only co-exist, but also boast tag team gold. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Corbin opened up about his unlikely pairing with Breakker after battling him for several months in "WWE NXT" last year.

"We went to war with each other. We beat the living crap out of each other. I think anybody who's been in a fight, whether it be high school, college, whatever, you get in a fight with somebody, whether it's a football teammate or something, it kind of builds a bond," Corbins said. "There's a respect. There's a toughness that you get. I think us going to war with each other, where I won, it's poking the bear. That's what we do. We're good at poking the bear. And I think we both have the same mentality to be successful. We give each other a lot of trouble, and coming from football, that's kind of the attitude you carry. You can give your teammates a lot of trouble, and at the end of the day, you're going to war together. That's what we've done."

Since joining forces in January, Breakker and Corbin — now known as the Wolf Dogs — have swept through their "NXT" competition to win the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and eventually, the "NXT" Tag Team Championships. And while both Corbin and Breakker have found individual success, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has been particularly blown away by the added entertainment value they have brought forth since coming together.

