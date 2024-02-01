Shawn Michaels Opens Up About The Wolf Dogs' Popularity In WWE NXT

The Wolf Dogs tag team of "WWE NXT," comprising of former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, are headed to Vengeance Day on Sunday and looking to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic when they will face off against the team of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Shawn Michaels, who oversees the creative aspects of WWE's developmental brand, recently appeared on an episode of the "Battleground Podcast" to talk about the upcoming premium live event. He said the team of Breakker and Corbin working out so well was unexpected, adding that it means a lot to both performers. He described the Wolf Dogs as mixing oil and water, revealing that nobody within the company thought they would be as good and entertaining as they are now.

"They are two very opposites on one hand, but they do have some commonality there," Michaels said. "Aside from being incredibly impressive and very talented, I think everybody is kind of blown away by the dynamic of their personalities with one another and the way work off of each other. It's one of those things, every now and then you run across people that you just have a natural chemistry with and you don't know it."

Breakker was involved in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, reportedly taking the place of Brock Lesnar, as well as all the spots planned for him. In recent interviews, Breakker has been calling the main roster "his home," but that's something Michaels isn't too keen on. He said Breakker has work to do in "NXT," whether "he likes it or not."

"He's one that I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker, one way or another," he said. "He's an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I'm concerned, he's young, and as we say, full of piss and vinegar, so if he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easily."