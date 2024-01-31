Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Report, WWE NXT 1/30/2024

The finals of the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now set.

Coming off their respective victories in the opening round, the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were pitted against former "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the second semi-finals matchup of the tournament. With the last spot in the finals on the line, both teams put up a valiant effort to secure it on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

Toward the end of the match, Wilde climbed up to the top rope, but upon his descent, he fell right into position for Hayes' First 48 (codebreaker). As Hayes then tagged in Williams, he clotheslined Del Toro out of the ring, leaving Williams with an opening to nail Wilde with a jumping knee for the win.

With their victory, Hayes and Williams will now move on to face the unique pairing of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4. For Williams, this matchup will mark his first of two that evening, as he is also set to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship at Vengeance Day.

Elsewhere on the card, Dragon Lee will challenge Oba Femi for the "NXT" North American Championship after dropping the title to him on the January 9 episode of "NXT." Roxanne Perez will also have an opportunity to reclaim the NXT" Women's Championship when she faces the current titleholder Lyra Valkyria.