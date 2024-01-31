WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/30 - Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov Face Off, Roxanne Perez Vs. Tatum Paxley
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 30, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Last week's edition of "NXT" ended in explosive fashion when Tatum Paxley sent Roxanne Perez crashing through a table during her contract signing with Lyra Valkyria for their "NXT" Women's Championship at Vengeance Day this coming Sunday (much to the frustration of Valkyria herself). In light of such, Perez has a shot to seek her retribution tonight as she goes one-on-one with Paxley.
Williams will be meeting Ilja Dragunov in the ring ahead of their "NXT" Championship match at Vengeance Day. However, his night won't be ending there, as he will be joining forces with Carmelo Hayes to face LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Not only will the winning team face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the tournament at Clarksville, Tennessee, but the dynamic between Williams and Hayes will be interesting to see play out given the tensions that have been present between the two over the past few weeks.
Elektra Lopez has been out for revenge against Lola Vice since she eliminated her in the Twenty Woman Battle Royal turned Fatal Four-Way match two weeks ago, and came face-to-face with her last week during an explosive edition of "Supernova Sessions" last week. Tonight, she has the chance to achieve such as the two square off with one another.
While on the subject of Noam Dar, he will be putting his Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since the December 26 episode of "NXT" against Von Wagner. Additionally, Andre Chase has something on his mind to share after his classroom was emptied out last week.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of last week's edition of "NXT".
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way down to the ring. LWO follows.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. LWO (w/ Zelina Vega) in a Semifinals Match for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Hayes and Wilde begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They take turns locking one another in submission holds before Hayes connects with a dropkick and tags in Williams. Williams delivers a dropkick of his own, but Del Toro tags in and delivers a double back elbow with Wilde. He then delivers a springboard moonsault, but Williams responds with a pair of bodyslams.
Del Toro trips Williams, but Williams lands a right hand and tags in Hayes. Hayes fires off chops and stomps on Del Toro in the corner, but Del Toro whips him into the opposite corner. Hayes delivers a back elbow, but is sent crashing out of the ring. Wilde tags in and goes flying off the top before Del Toro takes down Williams.
Back from the break, Hayes looks to tag in Williams, but Del Toro prevents him from doing so. Hayes breaks free and tags in Williams as Del Toro does the same with Wilde. Williams delivers a bodyslam to wIlde and a stomp to his midsection, then delivers a double uranage to Wilde and Del Toro and pins both of them. The pair kick out, and Hayes tags in. Williams helps Hayes fly, but Wilde drapes Hayes from the top turnbuckle and tags in Del Toro.
Del Toro connects with a kick, and ascends to the top as Wilde does the same. The pair deliver a double dropkick to Hayes and Wilde pins him, but Williams breaks the fall. Hayes and Del Toro then exchange open palm strikes before Hayes connects with a kick on Del Toro's head. Del Toro ascends to the top and delivers a dropkick, then tags in Wilde. Hayes delivers a codebreaker to Del Toro and catches Wilde with one mid-air after he's ascends to the top and looks to fly. Williams tags in, and Hayes clotheslines Del Toro out of the ring. Williams then delivers a jumping knee to Wilde for the win.
Winners: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
After the match, Oba Femi blindsides LWO but Dragon Lee runs down to the ring and fires off right hands on Femi. Del Toro and Wilde join in, but Femi fights them off and tosses Wilde on top of Del Toro. Lee ascends to the top and flies, but Femi catches him with a strike mid-air.
We then head backstage and see Ava explain to Ridge Holland why he can't take on all three members of Gallus at once. Lexis King walks in with a gift basket and says he has a meeting with Ava to discuss his future in 2024, which prompts Ava to make a match between the two official.
Back at ringside, Roxanne Perez makes her way down. Tatum Paxley follows, and Lyra Valkyria joins the announce desk.
Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
Back from the break, the bell has rung and Perez has Paxley locked in a submission hold. Paxley escapes and delivers a forearm, and Perez returns the favor. Paxley lands a second one, but Perez fires off strikes on her. Paxley connects with a dropkick and an enzuigiri, then delivers a second dropkick to Perez on the outside through the middle rope and dumps her back inside the ring. Paxley then becomes distracted with Valkyria, allowing Perez to fly and level her.
The pair get back in the ring, and Paxley gets Perez up on her shoulders. She looks to plant her, but Perez counters into an arm drag and follows it up with Pop Rox for the win.
Winner: Roxanne Perez
After the match, Paxley looks to sneak up on Perez, but Perez sees her coming and fires off right hands. Valkyria slides into the ring and pulls Perez off Paxley before the two stare one another down.
We then head backstage and see Arianna Grace give Wren Sinclair some "advice". Fallon Henley walks up behind Grace and catches her (passively aggressively) making fun of her, and Henley challenges Grace to a match.
