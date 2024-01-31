WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/30 - Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov Face Off, Roxanne Perez Vs. Tatum Paxley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 30, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Last week's edition of "NXT" ended in explosive fashion when Tatum Paxley sent Roxanne Perez crashing through a table during her contract signing with Lyra Valkyria for their "NXT" Women's Championship at Vengeance Day this coming Sunday (much to the frustration of Valkyria herself). In light of such, Perez has a shot to seek her retribution tonight as she goes one-on-one with Paxley.

Williams will be meeting Ilja Dragunov in the ring ahead of their "NXT" Championship match at Vengeance Day. However, his night won't be ending there, as he will be joining forces with Carmelo Hayes to face LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Not only will the winning team face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the finals of the tournament at Clarksville, Tennessee, but the dynamic between Williams and Hayes will be interesting to see play out given the tensions that have been present between the two over the past few weeks.

Elektra Lopez has been out for revenge against Lola Vice since she eliminated her in the Twenty Woman Battle Royal turned Fatal Four-Way match two weeks ago, and came face-to-face with her last week during an explosive edition of "Supernova Sessions" last week. Tonight, she has the chance to achieve such as the two square off with one another.

While on the subject of Noam Dar, he will be putting his Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since the December 26 episode of "NXT" against Von Wagner. Additionally, Andre Chase has something on his mind to share after his classroom was emptied out last week.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of last week's edition of "NXT".

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way down to the ring. LWO follows.