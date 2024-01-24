Dragon Lee Set To Challenge For North American Title At WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE

After plowing through the competition in the 2023 "WWE NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament, former University of Alabama Track & Field star Oba Femi earned a contract allowing him to challenge for an "NXT" title of his choosing. In a surprising twist, Femi opted to cash in his title shot on the "NXT" North American Champion Dragon Lee after the luchador finished off Lexis King on the January 9 episode of "NXT." Unfortunately for Lee, Femi's strength was too much to overcome, and Femi was subsequently crowned as the new "NXT" North American Champion.

Coming off his loss, Lee insisted that Femi meet him for a rematch on last week's episode of "NXT." While Femi declined to face Lee last week, he has now accepted the challenge, confirming that he will defend the "NXT" North American Championship against Lee at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4. In addition to hosting Femi's first televised title defense, Vengeance Day will also mark Femi's first match on an "NXT" premium live event.

As of now, five matches have been announced for "NXT" Vengeance Day, one of which is the recently added six-person tag team match pitting The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) against OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) and Jaida Parker. Other matches will see Lyra Valkyria defending the "NXT" Women's Championship against "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams challenging Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship, and two teams squaring off in the finals of the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.